The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Harvey Gilliam, 48, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jennifer D. Underhill, 41, of Rockport, Indiana, was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Ann N. Johnson, 44, of Maceo, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Chauncy W. Martin, 38, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Monday with third-degree burglary, second-degree burglary, first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), trafficking in synthetic drugs and possession of burglary tools.
• Austin A. Hunnicutt, 21, of the 6900 block of Lamplite Circle was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Tayonese A. Hagan, 19, of the 511 block of Maple Street was charged first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Natalie M. Salen, 37, of the 2900 block of Saratoga Court, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• An air pump worth $30 was reported stolen Monday from a garage in the 1800 block of West Third Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jacob B. Grant, 22, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Traffic accidents
• A motorcycle driven by Mariamilia Harrell, 30, of Philpot, lost control and struck a ditch at 5:35 p.m. Monday on Reid Road near Graham Lane. Harrell was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
