The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William E. Allen, 22, homeless, was charged Friday with second-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.
• Shelly Shaffer, 47, of the 800 block of East 14th Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Preston L. King, 49, of the 1700 block of Shawnee Drive was charged with theft of identity and fraudulent use of a credit card over $10,000.
• A scooter worth $800 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 800 block of West Eighth Street.
• A Social Security check was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 4600 block of Towne Square Court.
