Police Reports: April 18, 2021 By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer Jim Mayse Author email Apr 18, 2021 Apr 18, 2021 Updated 7 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save The following list was taken from reports from area law enforcement agencies:Owensboro Police Department• Brandon M. Powers, 23, of the 4700 block of Sydney Lane was charged Saturday with driving under the influence. James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jim Mayse Author email Follow Jim Mayse Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. 41° Fog Submit Your News We're always interested in hearing about news in our community. Let us know what's going on! Submit Latest News Meat Revival: Kuegels reopen Beef and Bacon business Roberts family's business is up and running 'Owen the Wonderer' -- advocates create children book series Most pathogen yield losses caused by soybean cyst nematode More Kentuckians working in March Business Licenses, April 18, 2021 ED Disc golf exploding in popularity BB&T, South Central closing branches Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented Articles ’90 Day Fiancé’ Tell-All Part 1: Let’s Get the Story Straight (RECAP) Gramps Coffee and Donuts coming to downtown Wyoming football signee shot, killed in Texas Governor sets goal to lift capacity restrictions Local real estate market now 'white hot' Airport selling land on Kentucky 81 M-I police reports for Monday, April 12, 2021 Cardiologist seeking dismissal of lawsuit Images Videos CommentedPCAK gearing up for Child Abuse Prevention Month (2) Meet the Californians moving to Texas for political reasons (1) OH names new CEO and president (1) Hayley Hasselhoff makes history as first curve model to cover Playboy Germany (1) Linda Wagstaff (1) Cars 2006 Harley Davidson Soft Tail Springer FXSTSI 18,144 mi. Excellent $10,000 Mileage: 18,144 Updated 11 hrs ago Stocks Market Data by TradingView Homes Cave Mill Apartments 400 Sunrise Drive Leitchfield, KY 42754 (270) Apr 16, 2021 2 Small or Large Units Available at Williamsburg Square! Call Updated Apr 16, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.