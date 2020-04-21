The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2400 block of O’Bryan Boulevard.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 600 block of Maple Street.
• Two table legs, a decorative planter and the house numbers worth $100 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Summer Walk.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 1200 block West Seventh Street.
• The windshield and back window of a church bus were smashed in a Sunday incident a Greater Ebeneezer Pentecostal Church, 1528 W. Ninth St.
• A tool bag and tools worth $2,000 were reported stolen from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Veach Road.
• A wallet, tools, a PlayStation Four and batteries worth $620 were reported stolen Friday from Days Inn, 3720 New Hartford Road.
• Clothing worth $547 was reported stolen Friday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• Two pairs of jeans and a signed “UK” bottle of Makers Mark worth $400 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2300 block of Old Henderson Road.
Traffic Accidents
• A motorscooter driven by Kodah Evans, 14, of the 4000 block of Carpenter Drive left the road and struck landscaping blocks, bushes and a parked car at 2:44 p.m. Sunday in the 2100 block of Carpenter Drive. Reports say Evans was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital for treatment of a minor injury to his arm and abrasions.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A gun was reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked in the 1600 block of Brighton Court.
• A mailed package was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 9300 block of Kentucky 56.
• A window was shot out Saturday at a home in the 3400 block of Affirmed Court. A bullet was recovered. No one was injured.
