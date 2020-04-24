The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cash in the amount of $371 was reported stolen Wednesday in a burglary at a home in the 2700 block of Morningside Drive.
Traffic Accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 6:32 p.m. Thursday on West Second Street near Martin Way. They were a car driven by Chasity R. Thorpe, 27, of the 2000 block of Scherm Road and a car driven by Richard T. Cooper, 34, of Calhoun. Thorpe was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.