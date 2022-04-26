The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Shawna A. Berry, 27, of Louisville was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• Robert J. Wilson, 20, homeless, was charged Sunday with third-degree burglary.
• Dylan R. Clark, 26, of Philpot was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Christopher T. Isaacs, 42, of the 1200 block of West 19th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A juvenile was charged Saturday with first-degree burglary.
• A handgun worth $500 was reported stolen Friday from a vehicle parked in the 2900 block of Lewis Lane.
• A firearm discharge was reported Saturday in the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue. Reports say a man later identified at Kyle M. Knott, 32, of the 800 block of Pennbrooke Avenue, fired several rounds during an altercation. Knott was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment. There were no injuries.
• A firearm discharge was reported Saturday in the 1300 block of Pennbrooke Avenue. Reports say a person attempting to break into a vehicle was confronted, and fired a handgun while fleeing the scene. There were no injuries.
• A handgun of unknown value was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 200 block of Castlen Street.
• A purse and a debit card were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 100 block of Hummingbird Loop East.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Logan W. Husk, 21, of the 2700 block of Daviess Street was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation and retaliating against a participant in a legal process.
• A burglary was reported Sunday at a garage in the 2200 block of Arlington Park Drive.
