The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• James Mayes, 31, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of meth, third-degree burglary and theft over $10,000.
• Kenneth Brown, 59, of the 3900 block of Shyrock Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of meth, possession of marijuana and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Justin Ashley Oberst, 40, of the 2200 block of Yewells Landing South was charged Friday with driving under the influence, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of prescription drugs not in proper container, careless driving and failure to illuminate headlamps.
• Jessica Johnson, 27, of the 1700 block of Lock Avenue was charged Saturday first-degree possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Nathaniel Lee Baughn, 26, of Calhoun, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of meth.
• A payday loan check for $850 was reported stolen on Friday at BB&T bank, 2800 Frederica St.
• A 2008 Pontiac G6 worth $2,000 was reported stolen on Sunday in the 700 block of Breckenridge Street.
• An arson of a shed valued at $500 was reported Sunday in the 1500 block of Hathaway Street.
• Cash in the amount of $1,000 was reported stolen Sunday from the 700 block of Sycamore Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A burglary was reported Sunday in the 7800 block of Joe Haynes Road. A sink faucet, a 5-gallon bucket and paint supplies were reported stolen.
• Medications were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle in the 2300 block of Platinum Place.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.