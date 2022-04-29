The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Caroline F. Campbell, 50, of the 2600 block of Bittel Road was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Donny L. Jones, 31, of the 300 block of West Ninth Street was charged Wednesday with third-degree burglary.
• A home sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage during a Sunday burglary in the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court.
• A handgun, wallet and bank cards were reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 4300 block of Brookhill Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A cell tower sustained $2,000 in vandalism damage Tuesday in the 10200 block of Pup Creek Lane.
