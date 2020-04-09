The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Matthew D. Rose, 36, of the 4700 block of Becker Drive was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Power tools worth $185 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 200 block of East 22nd Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two catalytic converters worth $2,000 were reported stolen Tuesday from two buses at Bellevue Baptist Church, 4950 Kentucky 56.
