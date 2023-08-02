The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Melissa W. Payne, 47, of the 4000 block of Yates Drive was charged Tuesday with theft of mail matter.
• A Dodge Caravan worth $1,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 2300 block of West Seventh Street.
• Playground climbing netting sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Monday at Smothers Park, 101 West Veterans Blvd.
• Two leaf blowers worth $1,600 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 700 block of Center Street.
• Cash worth $450 and three handguns worth $800 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1200 block of Werner Avenue. Two of the handguns were recovered.
• Prescription drugs, watches worth $3,000, groceries worth $300 and a video game system worth $800 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at a home in the 0-100 block of Quail Ridge Court.
• A monitor, leaf blower, power tools and batteries were reported stolen Monday from the 1500 block of Bluff Avenue.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Thomas L. Mattingly Jr., 48, of Maceo was charged Monday with first-degree burglary.
