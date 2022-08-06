The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Leonard J. Melton, 40, of Lewisport was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Breanna Stiff, 26, of Utica was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Seven trailers worth $7,000 were reported stolen Thursday from the 900 block of Wing Avenue. One of the trailers was recovered.
• A Lexus GS300 worth $10,000 was reported stolen Thursday from the parking lot of Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
