The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Joseph R. Murphy, 63, of the 1100 block of West 7th Street was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Tracy D. Cape, 56, of Jamestown, was charged Friday with two counts of first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kevin M. Corn, 42, of Calhoun, was charged Friday with second-degree operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
• David Meeks, 52, of the 600 block of East 5th Street was charged Saturday with first-degree sodomy under 12 years of age, first-degree rape under 12 years of age and first-degree sexual abuse under 12 years of age.
