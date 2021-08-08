The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Deborah E. Bensfield, 34, of the 1000 bloc of West Parrish Avenue was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• Darrell F. Jewell, 44, of Reynolds Station was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Birdie R. Lawless, 27, of Madisonville, was charged Saturday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Kortney T. Osborne, 28, of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree promoting contraband.
• Bryson O. Samuels, 41, homeless, was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jesse Smithers, 32, of the 2800 block of Lewis Lane was charges Saturday with first-degree strangulation.
Kentucky State Police
• John C. Quisenberry, 22, of the 4000 block of Reliant Circle was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
