The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Deborah E. Bensfield, 34, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Aaron S. Lanham, 49, of the 700 block of Harvard Drive was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and driving under the influence.
• A dirt bike worth $800 was reported stolen Wednesday from a nonattached garage in the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue.
• Lortabs worth $100 were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3300 block of Deer Trail.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Two air pistols were reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 4700 block of Pleasant Valley Road.
