The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Diane Roberts, 59, homeless, was charged Sunday with third-degree assault on a corrections employee.
• Michael D. Bell, 46, of the 2000 block of Jim Clark in New Haven, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Pedro Higinio-Amador, 25, of the 7500 block of Curdsville Delaware Road, was charged Sunday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Jeromy D. Parkman, 35, of the 1300 block of E 19th Street, was charged Saturday with first-degree fleeing or evading police with a motor vehicle, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
