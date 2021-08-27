The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cody Harom, 28, of the 1700 block of Harvest Hill Drive was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Angel D. Fry, 41, of the 800 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Cash worth $113,628 was reported stolen Aug. 21 from an ATM at Independence Bank, 2465 West Parrish Avenue. About $600 in cash was recovered. No other information was available Thursday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.