The following list was compiled of reports from local law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Justin Heisler, 40, of Houston, Texas was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
Owensboro Police Department
• Rebecca Creech, 28, of the 2300 block of Cedar Street was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
• Zachary A. Douglas, 33, homeless, was charged Saturday with theft of identity.
Kentucky State Police
• Louis J. Weck, 34, of Madisonville was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and first-degree possesion of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.