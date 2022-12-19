The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
Tryistan E. M. Abel, 23, of the 5700 block of Pleasant Point Road in Philpot, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
Luis A. Candelaria-Alicea, 33, of the 1200 block of Rob Roy Road in Beaver Dam, was charged Sunday with first-degree criminal abuse of a child 12 or under.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.