The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William S. Stephenson, 24, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and receiving stolen property more than $500 and less than $1,000.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Jose A. Colohua, 18, of the 5100 block of Grandview Drive, was charged Monday with second-degree burglary and first-degree sexual assault.
• Justin B. Link, 39, of the 1800 block of Wellhurst Drive, was charged Monday with kidnapping and first-degree strangulation.
