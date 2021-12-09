The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Randall E. Johnson, 59, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A firearm discharge was reported at 6:06 p.m. Tuesday in the 2400 block of West 10th Street. Reports say Dugan Best Recreation Center was struck once by gunfire. The building was unoccupied at the time, and no one was injured.
• An electric bicycle worth $1,800 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Locust Street.
• A mailed package containing jeans was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1700 block of Brentwood Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• George Byrum, 71, of Madisonville was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Christy R. Snyder, 40, of the 3400 block of Man-O-War Loop was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
• Dewey E. Wilhite, 35, of the 700 block of Elm Street was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000, third-degree burglary and fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.