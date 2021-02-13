The following list was compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Antonio D. Brown, 44, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Thursday with second-degree robbery.
• Bryan Feldpausch, 41, of the 800 block of Stone Street was charged Thursday with theft of identity and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• A refrigerator, stove and hand dolly worth $1,050 were reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary on the 100 block of East 18th Street.
