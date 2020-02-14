The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Martin L. Blanco, 28, of the 2100 block of Boarman Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Michael G. Kost, 52, of the 1000 block of Gardenside Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• Whitney D. Woosley, 20, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James T. Paris, 39, of the 1800 block of Triplett Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
• Cameron L. Braden, 19, of the 1600 block of Tamarack Road was charged promoting a sexual performance by a minor (victim under age 16), promoting a sexual performance by a minor (victim under age 18) and possession of material depicting a sexual performance by a minor.
• Tabitha L. Taylor, 36, of the 1300 block of West Second Street was charged Wednesday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $500.
• A bandsaw and a circular saw worth $950 were reported stolen Wednesday from a construction site in the 800 block of Triplett Street.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 3300 block of Shadewood Terrace.
• An assault was reported Wednesday in the 1300 block of Seventh Street. The victim reported being hit over the head with a wooden stake by an acquaintance.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Derek L. Owen, 46, of the 400 block of West Ninth Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A window of a pickup truck was destroyed Wednesday in the 4400 block of Wexford Crossing.
• A wallet and other items were reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 4500 block of Oakhurst Bend.
Traffic accidents
• Three vehicles collided at 5:28 p.m. Wednesday on Kentucky 56. They were a car driven by Kyle A. McElvain, 34, of the 1000 block of West Parrish Avenue, a pickup truck driven by Ronald E. Long, 75, of Utica and a sport utility vehicle driven by Matthew A. Collier, 31, of the 1400 block of Gilbert Lane. McElvain was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A pickup truck driven by Eldon R. Gilmore, 70, of the 7000 block of Kentucky 144 left the road and struck a utility pole at 7:03 p.m. Tuesday in the 5200 block of Kentucky 144. Gilmore was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• Two vehicles collided at 9:18 a.m. on Kentucky 56 near Lydanne Bridge Road. They were a car driven by Lucas Reynolds, 22, of the 6600 block of Sprinhaven Terrace and a sport utility vehicle driven by Laura E. Byrne, 95, of the 8900 block of Kentucky 456. Byrne was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
• A car driven by James A. Webb Jr., 46, of Madisonville was involved in a one-vehicle accident at 6:38 p.m. Saturday in the 3400 block of Keller Road. Webb was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
