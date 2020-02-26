The following is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tina F. Conder, 54, of Whitesville was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• Jay H. O’Neal, of the 1800 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Monday with second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Christopher T. Neitman, 32, of the 600 block of Chuck Gray Court was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
• David R. Renick, 54, of the 3000 block of Deer Trail was charged Monday with theft of identity and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• James A. Tyson, 27, of the 1000 block of West Seventh Street was charged Monday with third-degree burglary.
• Shelley R. Maxberry, 45, of the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive was charged Monday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500.
• A camera bag, camera equipment and sound equipment worth $3,270 were reported stolen Sunday from a vehicle parked at BB&T, 100 W. Third St.
• Two tacos worth $5 were reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1200 block of Venable Avenue.
• A plate glass window sustained $1,000 in vandalism damage Monday at Rough River Metal Works, 1304 W. Second St.
• A space heater worth $40 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 1900 block of Fleming Avenue.
• A plate glass window sustained $1,500 in vandalism damage Monday at Green River Appliance, 120 E. 14th St.
• A Chevrolet Impala worth $4,500 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 500 block of Hathaway Street.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 3:56 a.m. Monday on the Glover H. Cary Bridge. They were a van driven by Alfani Boazai, 28, of Orlando, Florida, and a car driven by Gilbert E. Mitchell, 61, of the 2700 block of Griffith Avenue. Boazai and Mitchell were treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• James M. Brown, 49, of the 6900 block of Jamie Lane was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A bullet hole was reported in the side of the building Monday at Browns Valley Trucking, 8561 U.S. 431.
Kentucky State Police
• Benjamin J. Dickens, 24, of the 1600 block of West Third Street was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Michael Wheatley, 20, of Philpot, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
