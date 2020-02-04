The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kyaw Manug, 45, of the 2200 block of North Yewells Landing was charged Sunday with second-degree strangulation.
• Timothy T. Wharton, 18, of the 400 block of Center Street was charged Sunday with first-degree robbery and second-degree unlawful transaction with a minor.
• Samantha L. Hoover, 44, of the 3800 block of Shelly Drive was charged driving under the influence.
• A purse a wallet, cash, gift cards, credit cards and medical equipment worth $2,650 were reported stolen in a Thursday burglary at a home in the 2700 block of Hillbrooke Parkway.
• A heater worth $100 was reported stolen Thursday from a vacant building in the 100 block of West 18th Street.
• A scooter worth $3,500 was reported stolen Thursday from a home in the 3100 block of Daviess Street.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Friday at a home in the 500 block of Monterrey Drive. The victim reported a stranger came to his home and pointed a gun at him, then left the scene.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Thursday from Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, 1201 Pleasant Valley Road.
• A robbery was reported at 7:32 a.m. Saturday at Express Liquors, 827 W. Ninth St. The victim told police he was waiting outside the store when a stranger approached, said he had a gun and stole the victim’s bicycle.
• A refrigerator and a stove worth $1,500 were reported stolen in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 100 block of Maple Street.
• A Chevrolet Colorado worth $1,500 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive.
• A rape was reported Sunday at a home on Burlew Boulevard. The victim reported being raped by an acquaintance.
• A Ford F-350 worth $1,400 was reported stolen Sunday while parked in the 1600 block of Pearl Street.
• Merchandise worth $621 was reported stolen Sunday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A toolbox and tools worth $400 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1400 block of Wing Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Suburban worth $3,500 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2300 block of Palomino Street.
• Jewelry, cash, lawn chairs, clothes, prescription drugs and other items worth $1,502 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2300 block of Carpenter Drive.
• A bicycle worth $1,600 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 300 block of East Ninth Street.
• A bicycle worth $800 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 2800 block of West Parrish Avenue.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:15 p.m. Thursday on Triplett Street near Old Hartford Road. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Kristen M. Robbins, 28, of the 2200 block of East 19th Street, and a sport utility vehicle driven by Misty M. Lanham, 44, of the 800 block of East 18th Street. Robbins was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• A guitar and a scooter worth $1,100 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2200 block of Emerald Court.
• A trailer was reported stolen Friday while parked in the 1800 block of the Audubon Parkway.
• Prescription drugs, a purse, a wallet, earphones, gift cards and checkbooks worth $610 were reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 1700 block of Wellshurst Drive.
• A mailbox was destroyed by vandalism damage Saturday at a home in the 7800 block of Kentucky 815.
• A Chevrolet Suburban was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 3500 block of Deer Trail.
• A van sustained vandalism damage when a window was busted Sunday at The Rooster Crows, 11020 Kentucky 54.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:38 p.m. Sunday on Kentucky 14 near Daniels Lane. They were a car driven by Lana F. Paz, 58, of the 100 block of Irene Avenue and a sport utility vehicle driven by Hunter A. Jagoe, 28, of the 2500 block of East Eighth Street. Paz was transported to OHRH, where she was listed Monday in fair condition.
• A car driven by Tyler E. Embry, 23, of the 3500 block of Comanche Place left the road and entered a field at 2:59 p.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Curdsville Delaware Road. Embry was treated for injuries at OHRH, and released.
Kentucky State Police
• Marie A. Gullett, 44, of the 6900 block of Kris Avenue was charged Monday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Chelsey A. Hastie, 29, of the 400 block of Reid Road was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Douglas F. Masterson, 39, of the 2700 block of Daviess Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.