The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Katherine F. Russell, 33, of the 2400 block of West Fifth Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jordan D. Profitt, 30, of the 2900 block of Kentucky 144 was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Nathan D. Allen, 27, of the 1100 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Jordan L. Welch, 36, of the 7200 block of Julia Avenue was charged Monday with theft by failure to make required disposition of property over $500.
• Austin R. Edmonson, 22, of the 2200 block of Bluff Avenue was charged Monday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500.
• Glenn C. Kelley, 64, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Christopher D Sweeney, 33, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth) and theft of identity.
• A Buick Enclave worth $7,000 was reported stolen Monday from the 4100 block of Hunting Creek Loop.
• A golf bag and golf clubs worth $1,075 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3500 block of Christie Place.
• A set of Kentucky Derby glasses, fishing rods and reels and a toolbox worth $850 were reported stolen Monday from a rental storage facility in the 2300 block of West Fifth Street.
Traffic accidents
• A car driven by Frank Brewer, 49, of the 3600 block of North Dove Loop struck a pedestrian, Genasia Hairston, 23, at 3:37 p.m. Monday in the 1300 block of West Fifth Street. Hairston was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
• A sport utility vehicle driven by Sandra K. Fanese, 75, of the 2200 block of Keller Road left the road and struck a ditch at 6:23 p.m. Monday in the 4700 block of Frederica Street. Fanese was treated for injuries at OHRH and released.
