The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jackson C. Richard, 19, of Mario, Indiana, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Glenn Kelley, 64, of the 1700 block of Virginia Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Matthew Jackey, 19, of the 100 block of Pine Knob Road was charged Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana (under 8 ounces) with a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia with a firearm.
• Keegan Carney, 18, of the 2200 block of Carter Road was charged Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana with a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia with a firearm.
• A scooter worth $799 was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 1100 block of Cedar Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate and decal worth $50 were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 2100 block of Churchill Drive.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported at 8 p.m. Tuesday in the 1100 block of College Drive. The victim told police an unknown subject followed his vehicle and then fired several gunshots at him. No injury or damage was reported.
• Change worth $15.48 was reported stolen in a Tuesday burglary at Valvoline Instant Oil Change, 3425 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Clarence L. Davidson, 46, of the 600 block of Poplar Street was charged Tuesday with second-degree assault.
• Budge R. Roach, 30, of the 2000 block of McFarland Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Benjamin C. Ray, 28, of the 2400 block of St. Ann Street was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
