The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tamatha N. Spencer, 34, of the 1400 block of Booth Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Cynthia J. Stallings, 61, of the 900 block of Turtle Creek Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Jason L. Brown, 42, of the 1900 block of East 22nd Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Cash in the amount of $70 was reported stolen in a Friday burglary at a home in the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue.
• Bullets struck a home at 9:27 p.m. Friday in the 3500 block of Fenmore Street. The two occupants of the home were not injured.
• Nothing was taken in a Saturday burglary at a home in the 2900 block of Baybrook Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $25 was reported stolen Saturday from a home in the 2000 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $25 was reported stolen Saturday from a vehicle parked in the 1100 block of Walnut Street.
• A Dodge Nitro, a stereo system and subwoofers worth $5,146 were reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 1100 block of Pennbrook Avenue.
• Cash and checks worth $20 were reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 2100 block of Bittel Road.
Traffic accidents
• A hit-and-run occurred at 11:26 p.m. Saturday on East 15th Street near Breckenridge Street. Reports say Daniel P. McIntyre, 57, of the 200 block of Cardinal Lane was riding his bicycle when he was struck by a vehicle that fled the scene. McIntyre could not describe the vehicle, reports say. McIntyre was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Monday in fair condition.
