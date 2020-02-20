The following is complied from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jimmie R. Gambrel, 47, of the 2100 block of Reid Road was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $10,000 and theft of identity.
• Ronald P. Dukes, 60, of the 0-100 block of Quail Ridge Court was charged Tuesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeffrey Hodges, 29, of the 0-100 block of Gilmore Court was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $500 and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• A generator worth $80 was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at an office building in the 3600 block of Edna Court. A door was damaged in the burglary.
• A BB&T bank card was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at an office building in the 3600 block of Edna Court. A door was damaged in the burglary.
• A handgun worth $350 was reported stolen Monday from a home in the 3100 block of Deer Trail.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Brian K. Holmes, 41, of the 1000 block of East 21st Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Change was reported stolen Wednesday from a vehicle parked in the 2800 block of Hillside Drive.
• Purses were reported stolen Wednesday from two vehicles parked in the 3700 block of Westminster Court.
• A bedroom window sustained vandalism damage when it was shattered Wednesday at a home in the 5600 block of Kentucky 54.
