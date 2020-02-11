The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• An assault was reported Saturday in the 600 block of Orchard Street. The victim reported being struck from behind by an unknown subject. The victim broke her arm in the incident.
• A trailer worth $622 was reported stolen Friday from a home in the 1300 block of West Ninth Street.
• Prescription drugs were reported stolen Friday from a home in the 0-100 block of Quail Ridge Court.
• Power tools worth $740 were reported stolen in a Friday burglary in a non-attached garage in the 1500 block of Hathaway Street.
• Paint, flooring, a window, a ceiling fan, a kitchen sink and a refrigerator worth $1,355 were reported Saturday from a home in the 500 block of Clay Street.
• A Nissan Altima worth $2,000 was reported stolen Sunday from a home in the 4000 block of Rudy Martin Drive.
• An incident of wanton endangerment was reported Sunday at a home in the 3900 block of Benttree Drive. The victim reported an acquaintance pointed a handgun at her during an altercation.
• A handgun and a backpack were reported stolen in a Sunday robbery on East Ninth Street near Bluff Avenue.
• An iPhone 10 worth $700 was reported stolen Sunday from a parking lot in the 2600 block of Frederica Street.
• A handgun and ammunition magazines worth $240 reported stolen in a Sunday burglary at a home in the 1600 block of Ohio Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Mark E. Redfern, 40 of the 10400 block of Kelly Cemetery Road was charged Monday with first-degree rape, first-degree stalking, first-degree wanton endangerment and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Cody M. Davidson, 22, of the 100 block of Boothfield Road was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and tampering with physical evidence.
• Desmond M. Griffith, 21, of the 500 block of Elm Street was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.
• William R. McClain, 60, of Richmond, Virginia, was charged Sunday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Isiah D. Young, 20, of Utica was charged Sunday with receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.
