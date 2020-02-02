The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Seth Garrard, 20, of the 500 block of Griffith Avenue, was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer.
• Kristina Wilkinson, 43, of the 600 block of East 22nd Street, was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jorico Durr, 29, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive, was charged Saturday with theft of identity and bribery of a public servant.
• Orlando Perez-Juan, 22, address unknown, was charged Saturday with driving under the influence.
