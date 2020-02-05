The following list is compiled from reports to area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Nothing was taken in a Friday burglary at a home in the 1100 block of Pennbrooke Avenue.
• A motor vehicle registration plate worth $50 was reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 1700 block of Parrish Plaza Drive.
• An unknown amount of property was reported stolen in a Monday burglary at a home in the 300 block of East 27th Street.
• Nothing was taken in a Monday burglary at a garage in the 700 block of Cumberland Street. An office building door on the property was damaged when someone attempted to break into the building.
• An apartment sustained $9,000 in vandalism damage Monday in the 4600 block of Towne Square Court.
• Mail containing Christmas and Easter decorations worth $150 were reported stolen Monday from a home in the 1600 block of Cary Court.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 10:10 a.m. Monday in the 2700 block of J.R. Miller Boulevard near East 27th Street. They were a sport utility vehicle driven by Chloe R. King, 16, of the 300 block of Griffith Avenue and a car driven by Patricia A. Gibson, 71, of the 2600 block of Seasons Pointe. Gibson was treated for injuries at Owensboro Health Regional Hospital and released.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Tristan N. Raymer, 23, of the 6500 block of Brookwood Drive was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
