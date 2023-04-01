The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Anthony F. Stewart, 39, of the 9000 block of Chesterfield Drive was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking of a firearm.
• Tyler D. Zackery, 21, of the 100 block of Burdenhill Lane in Central City was charged Thursday with first-degree wanton endangerment and theft by unlawful taking between $1,000 and $10,000.
• Paul G. Wright Jr., 58, of the 4200 block of Scotty Lane was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and failure to appear.
• Jason Reynolds, 46, of the 3500 block of Highway 145 South in Harrisburg, Illinois, was charged Thursday with third-degree assault, second-degree disorderly conduct and alcohol intoxication in a public place.
• Michael Willoughby, 41, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified), third-degree criminal mischief, first-degree criminal mischief, third-degree burglary and failure to appear.
• A’Dyn D. Buckner, 19, of the 1000 block of East 19th Street, was charged Friday with three counts of first-degree wanton endangerment, trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Czarek Willinger, 18, of the 900 block of Holly Avenue, was charged Friday with trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives) and trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
• Masaan S. Payne, 20, of the 800 block of Gardenside Drive, was charged Friday with trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), trafficking controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (unspecified) and possession of marijuana.
