The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Kevin K. Wolf, 33, of the 2400 block of West Fifth Street, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Bruce D. Curry Jr., 39, of the 500 block of Center Street was charged Sunday with fraudulent use of a credit card over $1,000.
• Ryan A. Givens, 32, of the 4100 block of Mayflower Drive was charged Monday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• A burglary was reported Thursday in the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue.
• A burglary was reported Friday in the 2700 block of McFarland Avenue.
• A Chevrolet Silverado worth $2,000 was reported stolen Friday in the 2000 block of Hall Street. The vehicle was recovered.
• A Jeep worth $19,500 was reported stolen Saturday from Car Mart, 512 Triplett St.
• A burglary was reported Saturday in the 2200 block of Herr Avenue. The burglary took place between April 4 and April 8.
• Scrap copper worth $1,500 was reported stolen Sunday from the 600 block of Breckenridge Street.
• A burglary was reported Sunday in the 400 block of West Highland Court.
