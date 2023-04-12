The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Barry L. Powers, 59, of the 2000 block of Hughes Avenue was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Danie F. Irvin, 35, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with driving under the influence.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• John A. Hautcastle, 47, of the 5100 block of Windy Hollow Road was charged with third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and third-degree assault (EMS, fire or rescue squad).
• Christy R. Snyder, 42, of the 3400 block of Man-O-War Loop was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
Kentucky State Police
• Amarion J. McKenzie, 24, of the 900 block of Pennbrooke Avenue was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
