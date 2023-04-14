The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Jeremy M. Collings, 45, of the 1600 block of East 19th Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Kenette J. Diaz-Nunez, 19, homeless, was charged Wednesday with second-degree assault.
• Donald Adams, 60, of the 3600 block of Chambers Street was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Bryan M. Boswell, 36, of the 1800 block of West Third Street was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Eddie T. Howard, 63, of the 3800 block of Fogle Road was charged Thursday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Hugh D. Keiser, 62, no address listed, was charged Thursday with first-degree promoting contraband.
• Craig D. Kinman, 37, of the 1900 block of Chesterfield Drive was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Eric D. Vickers, 37, of the 1000 block of Venable Avenue was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Copper tubing worth $2,000 was reported stolen Monday from a construction site in the 2200 block of East
19th Street.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jeremy H. English, 45, homeless, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Benny T. Johnson Jr., 48, of the 900 block of Marianna Drive was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Ciara D. Poston, 28, of the 600 block of Plum Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Kyea L. Smith, 22, of the 900 block of Walnut street was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A burglary was reported Wednesday in the 1100 block of Goetz Drive.
• A home sustained vandalism damage when a window was shot out in the 5000 block of Graham Lane. The incident was reported Wednesday, but the homeowner was unsure when the vandalism occurred.
• A mailed package containing a coffee mug worth $75 was reported stolen Wednesday from a home in the 1200 block of Gobler Ford Road.
