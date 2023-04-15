The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Billy J. McRoy, 37, of the 2700 block of West Fifth Street was charged Friday with second-degree assault (domestic violence).
• Timothy A. Cobb, 46, address unknown, was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance.
• Susan K. Jamison-Colwell, 47, of the 1300 block of Frederica Street was charged Thursday with third-degree burglary.
• Eric D. Vickers, 37, of the 100 block of Venable Avenue was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000.
• Bryan M. Boswell, 36, of the 1800 block of West Third Street was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Craig D. Kinman, 37, of the 1300 bloc of Bowie Trail was charged Thursday with receiving stolen property over $1,000 and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
• Two gallons of milk were reported stolen Wednesday from Kroger 2630 Frederica St.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Marc A. Turner, 53, of the 4100 block of Ryeland Point was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Kentucky State Police
• Jeffrey G. Matlock, 54, of Lewisport was charged Friday with driving under the influence and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Teresa M. Merritt, 39, of Whitesville was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
