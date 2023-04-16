The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Mitchell R. Saddoris, 33, of Murray was charged Saturday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates) and drug paraphernalia.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Office
• Byron T. Huff Jr., 49, of Lewisport was charged Saturday with operating a vehicle under the influence, trafficking in marijuana, drug paraphernalia, disregarding traffic control device, reckless driving, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, operating on a suspended or revoked operators license, failure to surrender revoked operators license and flagrant non-support.
• Charles L. W. Brinlee, 34, of the 2400 block of French Street was charged Saturday with failure to comply with sex offender registration and failure to appear.
Kentucky State Police
• Clint J. Hendley Jr., 32, of the 600 block of Southtown Boulevard was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, failure to produce insurance card and failure to wear seat belts.
