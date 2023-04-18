The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Tyrus D. Acton, 24, homeless, was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (drug unspecified) and first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• A burglary was reported Thursday at Motel 6, 4585 Frederica St. It is unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
• A burglary was reported Friday at Perfect 10 Foods, 585 Fulton Drive. It is unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
• A scooter worth $1,200 was reported stolen Friday from the 700 block of Hall Street.
• A purse worth $150 was reported stolen Friday from Walmart, 5031 Frederica St.
• A burglary was reported Saturday at Ulta Beauty, 5241 Frederica St. It is unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
• A purse, an iPhone, keys, a debit card, perfume and a laptop computer worth $1,950 were reported stolen Monday from a vehicle parked in the 600 block of Crittenden Street.
• Electronic cigarettes worth $200 were reported stolen Monday in a burglary at Country Cupboard, 4231 Frederica St.
Traffic accidents
• Two vehicles collided at 4:35 p.m. Sunday on West Parrish Avenue. They were a motorcycle driven by Thomas Morrison, 54, of the 1500 block of West Parrish Avenue, and a van driven by Fonseca Perez, 46, of Owensboro. Morrison was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital, where he was listed Monday in good condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Jennifer L. Higgs, 29, of Utica, was charged Monday with first-degree wanton endangerment and driving under the influence.
• Travis W. Nannie, 35, of the 2400 block of Southtown Boulevard was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• A bicycle was reported stolen Sunday from the 900 block of Moseley Road.
Kentucky State Police
• Tyson T. Jacob, 31, of the 1700 block of Hollendale Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
