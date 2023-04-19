The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Monday with second-degree strangulation.
• Brendi S. Cruz, 26, of the 500 block of Hall Street was charged Monday with theft of identity and first-degree fleeing/evading police (motor vehicle).
• A juvenile was cited Tuesday for a weapons law violation at Owensboro High School, 1800 Frederica St.
• Tool boxes, copper wire, furniture and collectible figurines were reported stolen Sunday in a burglary in the 700 block of Stone Street.
• A burglary was reported Monday in the 2200 block of Herr Avenue. It is unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
• A Toyota Highlander worth $2,500 was reported stolen Monday from the 2500 block of Nelson Avenue.
• Cash worth $100 was reported stolen in a Sunday robbery in the 700 block of East Third Street.
• A purse containing $1,000 was reported stolen in a Monday robbery in the 2200 block of Carpenter Drive. The cash and purse were recovered.
• Cash worth $749, a cell phone, clothing, shoes and a leather jacket were reported stolen in a Monday burglary in the 700 block of East Third Street.
