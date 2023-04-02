The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Randall W. O’Bryan II, 31, of the 3000 block of Yosemite Drive was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, receiving stolen property (firearm), persistent felony possession of a firearm, persistent felony offender and possession of an open alcoholic beverage container in motor vehicle.
• James A. Tyson, 30, of the 1000 block of West 7th Street was charged Friday with probation violation for felony offense, resisting arrest, second-degree fleeing or evading police, drug paraphernalia and possession of synthetic drugs.
• Andres Tomas, 23, of the 900 block of West 12th Street was charged Saturday with operating a motor vehicle under the influence.
