The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• A juvenile was charged Tuesday with first-degree assault, third-degree assault (police or probation officer) and first-degree wanton endangerment.
• Allyson E. Bowlds, 60, of the 2200 block of Tamarack Road was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (hydrocodone) and first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Joel A. Harker, 42, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with trafficking in marijuana (firearm enhanced), possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of drug paraphernalia (firearm enhanced).
• Jonathan N. Calvert Sr., 35, of Utica, was charged Tuesday with first-degree criminal mischief, theft by unlawful taking over $1,000 (shoplifting).
• Shayla J. Pierce, 24, homeless, was charged Wednesday with theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) over $1,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.