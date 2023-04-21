The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Ramon Zuniga-Enriquez, 24, of the 3900 block of Flamingo Avenue was charged Wednesday with driving under the influence.
• Jessica M. Glass, 29, of the 600 block of Bolivar Street was charged Wednesday with second-degree escape.
• Four pairs of ear buds worth $1,200 were reported stolen Wednesday from Best Buy, 5101 Frederica St.
• Jewelry, dishes clothing and other items worth $500 were reported stolen in a Wednesday burglary at a home in the 700 block of East Third Street.
Traffic accidents
• A passenger car rolled over on a woman at 4:02 p.m. Wednesday on Mayflower Drive. The victim, Dana Wheeler, 65, of the 4200 block of Nina Drive, was transported to Owensboro Health Regional Hospital where she was listed Thursday in fair condition.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Kieara P. Aubrey, 22, of the 500 block of Hathaway Street was charged Thursday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Billy J. Blake, 35, of the 700 block of Hall Street was charged Wednesday with first-degree sodomy.
• Arturo Lopez, 32, of the 1300 block of East Wayside Drive was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
