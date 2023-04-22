The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Chad A. Devore, 32, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Ira B. Dyer III, 45, of the 3500 block of Cannonade Loop was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Andres Domingo-Gomez, 21, of the 3000 block of Saint Ann Street was charged Friday with driving under the influence.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with third-degree assault (police or probation officer).
• A burglary was reported Thursday in the 0-100 block of Booth Field Road. It is unknown if anything was taken in the incident.
• A trailer, 30 fishing rods and two generators worth a total of $32,600 were reported stolen Thursday from the 500 block of Fulton Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Ryan M. Ambs, 46, of Rockport, Indiana was charged Friday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Christy R. Snyder, 42, of 3400 block of Man O War Loop was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Gregory A. Thomas, 52, of the 4800 block of Timber Ridge Drive was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
