The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Michael E. Hones, 22, homeless, was charged Friday with first-degree strangulation, first-degree robbery, trafficking in legend drugs, second-degree disorderly conduct and resisting arrest.
• Jeremy S. Kerr, 28, of Beechmont, was charged Saturday with trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives), receiving stolen property more than $1,000, first-degree wanton endangerment, operating on suspended or revoked operator’s license, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth), persistent felony offender, shock probation in felony convictions and failure to appear.
• Starla M. Ezell, of Beechmont, was charged Saturday with trafficking in controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
