The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Brendan M. Davis, 23, of the 1600 block of East 20th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Evelyn K. Garrard, 25, of the 1600 block of East 19th Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified).
• Ryan O. Robinson, 39, of the 1500 block of Jackson Street was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (cocaine).
• Tajuan M. McDowell, 23, of the 3900 block of Accomack Drive was charged Sunday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (carfentanil or fentanyl derivatives).
• Devonna M. Carter, 31, of the 600 block of Sycamore Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Samuel Tomas Matias, 18, of the 900 block of West 12th Street was charged Sunday with driving under the influence
• Timothy D. Sallee, 55, of the 4800 block of Bernheim Drive was charged Sunday with driving under the influence.
• Brian A. Self, 30, homeless, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Arles G. Young, 49, of Lewisport was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
