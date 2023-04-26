The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Cameron A.Thompson, 20, of the 2400 block of West Fifth Street was charged Monday with second-
degree assault.
• Manuel A. Cuahua, 22, of the 800 block of East 21st Street was charged Tuesday with theft of identify.
• Christal L. Etienne, 45, homeless, was charged Tuesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A bicycle was reported stolen Sunday from the 4700 block of Sydney Lane.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Edward C. Sharp, 42, of Evansville, was charged Monday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a defaced firearm.
