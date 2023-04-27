The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Robert C. Bellamy, 18, of the 1700 block of Alexander Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree robbery.
• Lisa M. Boling, 43, of the 5400 block of Rudioso Loop was charged Wednesday with first-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument.
• Cash worth $1,400, an ammunition clip and ammunition were reported stolen Tuesday from a vehicle parked in the 100 block of Martin Way.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Zachary M. Sumner, 34, of the 1200 block of Venable Avenue was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (opiates).
• A Dodge Ram pickup truck and a handgun were reported stolen Tuesday from the 1000 block of Goetz Drive.
• A handgun was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 12700 block of Kentucky 764.
• A generator was reported stolen Tuesday from a boat at a home in the 3200 block of East Eighth Street.
• An ATV was reported stolen Tuesday from a home in the 10500 block of Nalley Road.
