The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• Troy W. Canary, 49, of Philpot, was charged Wednesday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth).
• Brian A. Canary, 45, of Philpot, was charged Wednesday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Gavin T. Bickett, 18, of Philpot was charged Thursday with driving under the influence.
• Shawn Bradford,
38, of the 2800 block
of West Sixth Street
was charged Thursday with possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
