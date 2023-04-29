The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• April Rutherford, 32, homeless, was charged Thursday with theft by unlawful taking (auto) over $1,000 and theft of a motor vehicle registration plate.
• James S. Hall, 48, of the 2500 block of Old Hartford Road was charged Friday with fraudulent firearms transaction.
• A juvenile was charged Wednesday with tampering with physical evidence.
• A handgun worth $400 was reported stolen Thursday from the 1800 block of Sunset Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Cody R. Clark, 26, of the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive was charged Thursday with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Dillin R. Clark, 25, of the 2900 block of Yosemite Drive was charged Friday with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
• Cody A. Ross, 30, of Island, was charged Friday with first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon.
