The following list is compiled from reports from area law enforcement agencies:
Owensboro Police Department
• William D. McKinney II, 51, address unknown, was charged Monday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• Jeffery W. Howard, 52, of Reynolds Station, was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
• A Chrysler Sebring worth $20,000 was reported stolen March 27 from the 4500 block of Frederica Street.
• A mailed package containing cosmetics worth $52 was reported stolen Saturday from the 1000 block of East Byers Avenue.
• Cash worth $200 was reported stolen in a Friday robbery at Dollar General Store, 1653 East Parrish Ave.
• A wallet, cash and credit cards were reported stolen Saturday from Best Buy, 5101 Frederica Street.
• A bicycle worth $1,000 was reported stolen Saturday from the 2100 block of Fieldcrest Drive.
Daviess County Sheriff’s Department
• Austin T. Yates, 30, of the 200 block of Traymont Drive was charged Monday with driving under the influence.
• A van was reported stolen Saturday from the 3500 block of Kentucky 54.
Kentucky State Police
• Tabitha S. Bartos, 42, of the 1900 block of McCulloch Avenue was charged Sunday with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (meth).
